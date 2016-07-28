Temple safe place summer camp

July 28 was the kick off for safe place summer camp in Temple where children in the area were invited to participate in a numerous amount of fun activities.

Some of the activities included basketball, board games and other sporting events.

Volunteers from Temple ISD and the Temple Police Department were there to help chaperone and play with the children.

Temple ISD Psychology Coordinator Gill Hollie was the organizer of the camp, he said this event was created for children to have a safe place to play and a positive outlet to look forward to.

“We have a lot of vandalism in the neighborhood in this community in particular over a million dollars’ worth of vandalism a lot of these kids have nothing to do, some of them have to walk a mile and a half maybe two miles to get to a swimming pool, I figured with this beautiful gym not being utilized would be a good way to get them out and let them have some fun” said Hollie.

The safe place summer camp will continue each Thursday from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm at the Meredith Dunbar Gym.

Thanks to multiple organizations in the community lunch will be provided for the kids each day during camp.

Children of all ages are invited to participate in this free event to experience fun, food and a safe place to play.

