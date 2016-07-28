Man arrested for hitting a child with a wooden spoon

Police arrested Lionel Hicks yesterday for abusing a 10-year-old boy with a wooden spoon.

Officials say that Lionel Hicks used a wooden spoon to discipline the 10-year-old on April 22.

The case was investigated by Child Protective Services and the case was turned over to police who obtained a warrant to investigate the child’s injuries.

Hicks was arrested on July 27 after police found evidence of injury to the child.

Hicks was charged with injury to a child.

