Man arrested for hitting a child with a wooden spoon - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Man arrested for hitting a child with a wooden spoon

By Jordan Hicks, Photographer
Connect
Source: KXXV Source: KXXV

Police arrested Lionel Hicks yesterday for abusing a 10-year-old boy with a wooden spoon.

Officials say that Lionel Hicks used a wooden spoon to discipline the 10-year-old on April 22.

The case was investigated by Child Protective Services and the case was turned over to police who obtained a warrant to investigate the child’s injuries.

Hicks was arrested on July 27 after police found evidence of injury to the child.

Hicks was charged with injury to a child.

Copyright KXXV 2016. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly