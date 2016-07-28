Man arrested for assaulting pregnant girlfriend - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Man arrested for assaulting pregnant girlfriend

By Jordan Hicks, Photographer
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Waco police arrested a man for strangling his pregnant girlfriend.

Richard Darnell Proctor was charged with assault for an incident that happened on May 15 after midnight.

Proctor is accused of punching and strangling his pregnant girlfriend during the incident.

