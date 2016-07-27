Closed northbound I-35 lane near Troy reopened after crash

A lane that was closed after an 18-wheeler rear-ended a tractor unit was reopened Wednesday evening.

The accident happened on northbound I-35 near mile marker 313 in Troy at 5:30 p.m.

A tractor unit carrying three additional tractor units hitched onto each other was traveling northbound on I-35 in Troy when it slowed down or stopped.

An 18-wheeler traveling behind it hit the tractor unit that was hitched behind the second tractor unit, according to Temple Fire & Rescue spokesperson Thomas Pechal.

A ruptured fuel tank spilled about 75 gallons of diesel onto the interstate.

Temple Fire & Rescue's hazmat team and the Troy Volunteer Fire Department responded to the incident.

Grones Environmental Services cleaned the diesel up.

The incident was cleared at about 8:30 p.m., according to TxDOT.

