Police warn public of suspect attempting to break into homes in Cameron

Cameron police are warning people of someone going to people’s houses and trying to force their way through the door.

To their knowledge, no entry has been made in any of the homes.

A number of residents have come forward saying they were awoken by sounds of someone trying to kick through their doors over the past few days.

The department has around ten reports so far of homes all over the city of Cameron.

“We are asking the public to be extremely vigilant in securing their doors at their homes, garages, and cars,” the press release from Cameron Police said. “Leave exterior lights on during the night without fail and contact the police department on any sounds or unusual noises they may hear during the night.”

Police also warn that the incidents have been happening in the middle of the night.

Cameron resident Ken Lange said " I've read about other places but I didn't know it was coming this close to home".

Police are asking anyone with information on these attempted home invasions to contact the Cameron Police Department or dial 911 if you are a victim of this act.

