Baylor’s London Produces Gold At World U20 Championships

BYDGOSZCZ, Poland - Baylor track and field’s Wil London won a gold medal by running the anchor leg for Team USA’s 4x400-meter relay at the IAAF World U20 Championships in Zawisza Stadium Sunday.

On the final leg of the race London faced a 10-meter deficit, but closed the gap gradually over the first 300 meters on Botswana’s Xholani Talane before moving to first with 50 meters to go. The official split for the Waco, Texas, product was 44.82, which was the second-best of any athlete in the field

Team USA reached the finish in 3:02.39, while Botswana was second in 3:02.81. Jamaica took bronze in 3:04.83.

NOTABLES

· In total, Baylor athletes or signees captured four medals at the meet: London (silver in 400 meters & gold in 4x400-meter relay), Taylor Bennett (gold in 4x100-meter relay) and Aaliyah Miller (silver in 800 meters).

WHAT’S NEXT

London’s run concluded Baylor athletes’ participation at the IAAF World U20 Championships.



Former Bear Trayvon Bromell will be the next Bear on the world stage as he competes at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games on Aug. 13 in the 100 meters.

Fans can follow the action through links on iaaf.org. Follow the official Twitter account of the team: @BaylorTrack for an inside look with results, photos and stories.

COMPLETE BAYLOR RESULTS

4x400 Meter Relay

Men - Final

1. USA (London anchor) - 3:02.39



