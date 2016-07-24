Gatesville VFW post destroyed in fire

The VFW Post 8230 in Gatesville, TX, will be closed indefinitely after a structure fire destroyed the building early Saturday morning.

The Quarter Manager Ron Abrahamson said " This VFW Post has been around for about 35 years, and it was a great loss to the community".

On Saturday morning just before 9:00, the manager went to open the building for a regular day of business, and was greeted with flames upon opening the door.

He quickly called 9-1-1 and fire crews arrived within ten minutes. It took them over an hour to battle the blaze, and the start of the fire is still being investigated.

Abrahamson said he was able to retrieve surveillance footage from the camera system. And, the kitchen and one office in the building were the only places that didn't get severally destroyed.

This incident remains under investigation.

