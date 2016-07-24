What's closed and open at our local lakes

If you're planning to head out on the water, here's a look at what's closed and what's open at our local lakes.

Belton Lake:

Belton Lakeview Park (Frank's): ramp open

Cedar Ridge Park: ramp open

All other ramps, parks, and campgrounds are still closed.

Stillhouse Hollow Lake:

Dana Peak Park: ramp open, park open for day use

Stillhouse Park: ramp open

All other ramps, parks, and campgrounds are still closed.

Lake Waco:

Airport Park: ramp open, campground closed

Speegleville Park: ramp open, campground closed

Midway Park: ramp open, campground closed

Flat Rock: ramp open

Bosque Park: open

Lacy Point: open

All other ramps, parks, and campgrounds are still closed.

For a complete list, visit the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.

