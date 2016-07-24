What's closed and open at our local lakes - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

What's closed and open at our local lakes

Belton Lake on June 21, 2016 (Source: KXXV) Belton Lake on June 21, 2016 (Source: KXXV)
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

If you're planning to head out on the water, here's a look at what's closed and what's open at our local lakes.

Belton Lake:

  • Belton Lakeview Park (Frank's): ramp open
  • Cedar Ridge Park: ramp open
  • All other ramps, parks, and campgrounds are still closed.

Stillhouse Hollow Lake:

  • Dana Peak Park: ramp open, park open for day use
  • Stillhouse Park: ramp open
  • All other ramps, parks, and campgrounds are still closed.

Lake Waco:

  • Airport Park: ramp open, campground closed
  • Speegleville Park: ramp open, campground closed
  • Midway Park: ramp open, campground closed
  • Flat Rock: ramp open
  • Bosque Park: open
  • Lacy Point: open
  • All other ramps, parks, and campgrounds are still closed.

For a complete list, visit the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.

