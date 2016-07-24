Some CTX counties under burn ban

There are at least 13 counties in our viewing area that are under a burn ban.

Bell, Brazos, Burnet, Coryell, Freestone, Lampasas, Leon, Limestone, Madison, McLennan, Mills, Robertson, and San Saba counties are all under an outdoor burning ban, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

None of these counties were under a burn ban just one month ago.

A total of 77 counties across the state are under a burn ban.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.