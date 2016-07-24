Man shot to death at Waco apartment complex

The 23-year-old man who died early Sunday after a shooting at a Waco apartment complex has been identified.

The man was Angelo Cazarez.

Waco police said they received a call sometime after midnight Sunday about a man chasing a woman with a knife and threatening to kill her at the Pecan Terrace Apartments on Lake Shore Drive.

While on their way to the scene, police received a shots-fired call from that apartment complex.

When officers arrived, they found Cazarez shot to death. He was shot multiple times.

Police say that Cazarez was threatening his wife with knives and became involved in an altercation with someone in the parking lot who had come to the woman's aid.

The wife was able to escape and knocked on several doors trying to get someone to alert authorities.

An individual exited an apartment and was armed with handgun after the woman had informed them that Cazarez was armed with knives.

Cazarez became hostile and the individual shot at him to protect their self and Cazarez's wife.

Police said they have the man who shot him in custody.

The shooting is under investigation.

