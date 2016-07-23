Veterans Hospital hosts free health fair

Today multiple veteran’s organizations in central Texas teamed up to host a health fair.

It took place at the Veteran’s hospital in Temple, the event primarily focused on veterans and military benefits, but their dependents and members of the public were also invited.



According to the Assistant Executive Secretary of the Texas Veterans Land Board, Bill McLemore, he said around one third of the Texas community falls within one of the categories listed above.

Therefore, this annual event helps to keep everyone informed concerning the latest benefit options.

McLemore said "The purpose of this is to make veterans aware of their benefits and service that they have available if you can dream of the benefits if you can dream of the services veterans likely have it and this is the place where they can learn to ask both the question and get the answer".

Some of the services offered at the event included:

Low interest loans for land, home and home improvement

Burial benefits

Counseling services

Along with the many other services offered.

These annual health fairs happen every month and around 200 veterans are expected to attend, and enrolled in some of the services.

To learn more about how to participate in these events call 1-800-252-VETS, or click here.

