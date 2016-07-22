Fire in Belton leaves a shed destroyed

A shed in Belton that people possibly lived in, is destroyed after it caught on fire.

Firefighters arrived to the 100 block of E. 10th Avenue, shortly after 2:00 on Friday afternoon.

They quickly put out the flames before the fire could spread from the shed to the rest of the property, or nearby homes.

Investigators said some kind of accident started the fire, but they aren’t clear exactly what caused it.

