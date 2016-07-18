Five people rescued from Lampasas River

Five people were rescued from the Lampasas River Monday evening.

The first incident involved three swimmers near Chalk Ridge Park who couldn't make their way back to land. They held on to a branch until they were rescued.

A Travis County STAR Flight helicopter rescued one of the swimmers with a rope. Stillhouse volunteer firefighters rescued the other two swimmers.

The second incident involved two kayakers who lost their way along the river. They paddled their way to shore somewhere along I-35.

Stillhouse Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dale Hammerschmidt said the three swimmers and the two kayakers were shaken up but weren't hurt.

Officials from the Stillhouse Volunteer Fire Department, the Killeen Fire Department, the Belton Fire Department, Central Bell County Fire & Rescue, the Bell County Sheriff's Department, the Texas Game Wardens, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers responded to the incidents.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.