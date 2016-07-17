Waco churches holding blood drives

Two Waco-area churches are holding blood drives Sunday.

The First Baptist Church of Woodway is holding a blood drive from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at 13000 Woodway Dr.

Contact Charlie Dodd at 254-772-9696 for more information.

The Antioch Community Church is holding their blood drive at 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 510 N. 20th St. in Waco.

Contact Vincent Carpenter at 254-754-0386 for more information.

Carter BloodCare is hosting the blood drives.

