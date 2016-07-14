Waco crash leaves one injured

A man is recovering after an early morning single-car crash in Waco.

Department of Public Safety troopers and Waco PD rushed to the scene on the southbound side of I-35 near exit 330 just before 6:30 a.m. on Thursday.

According to police, the driver fell asleep behind the wheel and then slammed into a concrete wall near the Highway 6 exit.

Officials say the man suffered a head injury but is expected to be okay.

