McLennan County has first probable case of West Nile Virus

McLennan County has its first probable case of West Nile Virus in a human.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced that the Health District, will treat this as if it is the first real case of 2016. The county has not seen a human case of the virus since 2014.

The patient, 23, did not need to be hospitalized and has recovered.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, headache, body aches, rashes, vomiting, etc. When severe, the virus can cause disorientation and muscle weakness. The culex mosquitoes are the ones responsible for carrying the west Nile virus and they usually fly and bite at dusk and dawn. And officials are urging everyone to take the necessary precautions to prevent catching this virus.

"You should re-apply your repellent regularly, its not something you can put on first thing in the morning and then your good for the rest of the day. Think about re-applying it every two hours" said Kelly Craine the Public Health Information Specialist for McLennan County.

Craine also said beware because mosquitoes don't usually fly far from where ever they've nested. And, be sure to drain any stagnant water since mosquito's often lay eggs there.

West Nile Virus can only be contracted through mosquito bites and there is no cure or treatment for the virus. The only way to get rid of the virus is to let the body fight it off naturally.

The West-Nile virus can be as mild as a cold or as severe as a viral brain infection. Therefore, preventative measures are critical for making sure you don't contract the virus.

