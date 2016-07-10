Bomb squad called to investigate suspicious package

Killeen police and the U.S. Army Bomb Squad finally cleared the scene after investigating a call about a suspicious package.

It happened on Sunday evening near the Texas Army National Guard office.

Police blocked off the 3100 block of South W S Young Drive, between Little Nolan St and Bacon Ranch Road for around two hours.

Officials said a driver passing by the building called police around 6:45 p.m. saying they saw a suspicious package. Police said it was a metal water cooler. They did not believe it was threatening but they still had to take necessary precautions to make sure everyone in the area stayed safe.

The U.S. Army Bomb Squad was called in to assist the police in checking out the device, and they even used a robot to complete the task.

The scene was cleared just before 10:00 p.m. and W S Young Drive is back open for travel.

