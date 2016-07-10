A Temple family is left without a home after an apartment fire

A Temple family has been displaced from their home after their apartment caught on fire Saturday evening.

The Temple Fire Department says they received the call shortly after 9:30 on Saturday evening, after reports of a fire in the 1400 block of Canyon Creek Drive.

Two people were taken to the hospital due to minor smoke inhalation.

Fire investigators said the fire started from discarded cigarette material.

Only one apartment received water and fire damage.

The family displaced is now staying with family members.