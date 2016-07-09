Townsend Makes U.S. Olympic Trials 200-Meter Semifinals

EUGENE, Ore. - Former Baylor track and field sprinter Tiffany Townsend advanced out of the first round of the 200 meters at the U.S. Olympic Trials Friday at Hayward Field.

The Killeen, Texas, native placed third in her heat with a time of 23.04 to secure the final automatic qualifying spot in that heat into the 21-person semifinal. Overall, Townsend was the 12th-fastest runner on the day.

OTHER NOTABLES

· Former Bear Tiffani McReynolds had her U.S. Olympic Trials run come to end as she placed 12th in the semifinals in the 100-meter hurdles. She ran a time of 13.13 to finish sixth in her heat.

WHAT’S NEXT

On Saturday at the meet, Tiffany Townsend will compete in the semifinals of the 200 meters at 7:03 p.m. CT.

NBC, NBCSN and the NBC Sports app will have full television coverage of the meet each day.

COMPLETE BAYLOR RESULTS

Q or q = qualify for finals

100-Meter Hurdles

Women - Semifinal

12. Tiffani McReynolds - 13.13



200 Meters

Women - First Round

12. Tiffany Townsend - 23.04Q



