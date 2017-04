The Texas Rangers today announced that right-hander Yu Darvish is scheduled to make his next start on injury rehabilitation assignment on Sunday, July 10 for Double-A Frisco against Northwest Arkansas at Dr Pepper Ballpark. Game time is 6:05 p.m.

Darvish is scheduled to throw 5.0 innings or approximately 75 pitches. He has been on the disabled list since June 9 with right shoulder discomfort and made a rehab start on July 4 at Northwest Arkansas ((2.0+ IP, 2 H, 3 R-ER. 3 BB, 5 SO, 42 pitches). Darvish is 2-0, 2.87 in 3 starts with Texas this season. He was on the DL from April 3-May 28 as he continued to rehab from Tommy John surgery in March 2015.