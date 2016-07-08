Eighteen McLennan athletes, four teams earn national academic awards

The McLennan Highlassies dropped both games of today's doubleheader with the Weatherford Lady Coyotes on the road. The Lady Coyotes took game one 8-0 with Lizzie Donaldson taking the loss in the circle. Weatherford scored one run in the bottom of the second as Kristeny Magallenes singled, moved to second on a single by Maddison Hightower and scored on a single by Aspen Grimes. The Lady Coyotes added four runs in the fourth. Morgan Rackel singled and Magallanes drew a walk, both sco...

