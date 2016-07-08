Eighteen McLennan athletes, four teams earn national academic awards

Eighteen McLennan Community College student-athletes were among 4,587 athletes from across the nation named to the NJCAA Academic Student-Athlete Awards list.
Daniel Bullard (baseball), Makayla Hernandez (softball), Brock Morrison (baseball), Rachel Phillips (golf), Kyle Revis (golf), Blake Stock (golf), Lydia Traylor (golf), Kyle Waldrip (golf) and Haley Webre (softball) received the NJCAA Award for Superior Academic Achievement for GPAs between 3.80-3.99. Cheyenne Bell (golf), Marisa Flores (softball), Andrea Gonzales (softball), Theresa Gonzales (softball), Victoria Gonzales (softball), Kade Miller (golf), Chris Roller (baseball), Tyler Uhlig (softball) and Kayleigh Williams (softball) received the NJCAA Award for Exemplary Academic Achievement for GPAs between 3.60-3.79.
McLennan’s men's golf team was named the NJCAA Men's Golf Academic Team of the Year with a team GPA of 3.55. MCC's baseball (3.19 team GPA), women's golf (3.49 team GPA) and softball (3.40 team GPA) teams were named NJCAA All-Academic Honorable Mention teams.