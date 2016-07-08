Eighteen McLennan athletes, four teams earn national academic aw - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Eighteen McLennan athletes, four teams earn national academic awards

By Chris Barnhardt, News Content Specialist
Connect

Eighteen McLennan Community College student-athletes were among 4,587 athletes from across the nation named to the NJCAA Academic Student-Athlete Awards list.
 
Daniel Bullard (baseball), Makayla Hernandez (softball), Brock Morrison (baseball), Rachel Phillips (golf), Kyle Revis (golf), Blake Stock (golf), Lydia Traylor (golf), Kyle Waldrip (golf) and Haley Webre (softball) received the NJCAA Award for Superior Academic Achievement for GPAs between 3.80-3.99. Cheyenne Bell (golf), Marisa Flores (softball), Andrea Gonzales (softball), Theresa Gonzales (softball), Victoria Gonzales (softball), Kade Miller (golf), Chris Roller (baseball), Tyler Uhlig (softball) and Kayleigh Williams (softball) received the NJCAA Award for Exemplary Academic Achievement for GPAs between 3.60-3.79.
 
McLennan’s men's golf team was named the NJCAA Men's Golf Academic Team of the Year with a team GPA of 3.55.  MCC's baseball (3.19 team GPA), women's golf (3.49 team GPA) and softball (3.40 team GPA) teams were named NJCAA All-Academic Honorable Mention teams.

  • Baylor Baseball Loses Midweek Game to Lamar

    Baylor Baseball Loses Midweek Game to Lamar

    Wednesday, April 5 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-04-06 03:54:01 GMT

    Baylor baseball lost an 11-1 decision to Lamar on Wednesday evening at Baylor Ballpark.

    More >>

    Baylor baseball lost an 11-1 decision to Lamar on Wednesday evening at Baylor Ballpark.

    More >>

  • Highlanders fight back for sweep at Weatherford

    Highlanders fight back for sweep at Weatherford

    Wednesday, April 5 2017 11:52 PM EDT2017-04-06 03:52:57 GMT

    The McLennan Highlanders got a huge sweep on the road today, winning both games of the doubleheader with the Weatherford Coyotes.

    More >>

    The McLennan Highlanders got a huge sweep on the road today, winning both games of the doubleheader with the Weatherford Coyotes.

    More >>

  • Highlassies drop two games to Weatherford

    Highlassies drop two games to Weatherford

    Wednesday, April 5 2017 9:48 PM EDT2017-04-06 01:48:11 GMT
    The McLennan Highlassies dropped both games of today's doubleheader with the Weatherford Lady Coyotes on the road. The Lady Coyotes took game one 8-0 with Lizzie Donaldson taking the loss in the circle. Weatherford scored one run in the bottom of the second as Kristeny Magallenes singled, moved to second on a single by Maddison Hightower and scored on a single by Aspen Grimes. The Lady Coyotes added four runs in the fourth. Morgan Rackel singled and Magallanes drew a walk, both sco...More >>
    The McLennan Highlassies dropped both games of today's doubleheader with the Weatherford Lady Coyotes on the road. The Lady Coyotes took game one 8-0 with Lizzie Donaldson taking the loss in the circle. Weatherford scored one run in the bottom of the second as Kristeny Magallenes singled, moved to second on a single by Maddison Hightower and scored on a single by Aspen Grimes. The Lady Coyotes added four runs in the fourth. Morgan Rackel singled and Magallanes drew a walk, both sco...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly