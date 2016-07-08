Black Poets Society to host vigil in downtown Waco

The Black Poet Society from the community of Waco hosted a vigil Friday evening at 7:30 in Heritage Square.

This event was already planned before the protest in Dallas that left five police officers dead and many others injured.

The original vigil was in the making in honor of paying respects to the two victims Alton Sterling and Philando Castile who were both killed earlier this week by police.



The Waco Black Poet Society says now the invite the community out to honor all of the fallen officers who died Thursday evening in Dallas after being targeted during a community protest.

Although this event is a peaceful attempt multiple law enforcement agencies in the area were contacted to see if they planned on having a presence during the vigil, however, the co-founder of the Black Poet society Saddiq Granger said he does not believe security is needed.

Granger said he has faith the community will be there just to show support.

