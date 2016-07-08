Waco summer camp visits national monument

A group of Waco kids had their first experience with a Waco landmark.

The Bulldogs Leadership Academy Summer Camp from Indian Spring Middle School took a trip to the Waco Mammoth National Monument today.

Nearly 75 students participate in the program, which focuses on getting kids active while learning.

“It’s a fun way to learn. You know it’s not like they’re just sitting in a classroom and we’re just lecturing them all day. They’re actually getting a chance to learn hands on experience. So I think that’s one of the major benefits. They’re having fun but they’re also learning in the process.”

The program was created to develop leadership skills and education throughout the summer.

Students are selected to participate throughout the school year by teachers at Indian Spring.

