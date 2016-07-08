Single car crash on I-35 sends one to hospital - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Single car crash on I-35 sends one to hospital

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Officers were called to a single car crash on I-35 and South New Road, near the 330A and 331 exit ramps in Waco early Friday morning.

According to officials, the driver was traveling northbound on I-35 when he crashed into the interstate concrete barrier.

The driver was rushed to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center with no major injuries.

No other passengers were in the vehicle.

The exact cause of the crash is under investigation.

