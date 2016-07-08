Multiple people hospitalized after wreck downtown

Three women are now in the hospital after an early-morning, multi-car wreck.

The wreck happened right outside the McLennan County Sherrif's Office.

A Waco police officer said the emergency call came in around midnight. Officials responded to the corner of Washington Street and Ninth Street after after two cars crashed.

Three women involved in the wreck were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The cause of the collision is under investigation at this time.

