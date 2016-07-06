Fatal accident leaves a man and boy dead

Two people are dead and one is critically injured after a car crashed into an 18-wheeler in Robertson County on Tuesday evening.

Police say the driver was traveling west bound on US-Highway 79, about four miles south west of Hearne street, after trying to make a U-turn he turned right into the path of the semi-truck.

The truck slammed into the car killing 29-year old Jerald Stewart-Dykes from Atlanta and an eight year old boy. The third passenger in the vehicle was transported to Saint Joseph Hospital in Bryan in where she remains in critical condition. The truck driver did not suffer any injuries.

