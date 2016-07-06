Convenient store robbed in Killeen

Killeen police are looking for two men and possibly a third person who robbed a convenient store overnight.

Police said it happened just before 2:00 am on Wednesday morning in the 2000 block of Trimmier Road, at Mickey’s convenient store in Killeen. The attendant in the store told police as the two men came into the store, one stood near the door as a look out, and the other walked up to the clerk demanding money form the register.

It’s not clear how much cash the man took form the attendant but as he was leaving the robber hit the clerk over the head.

Both robbers then ran outside where a getaway car was waiting for them in the parking lot.

Police are still investigating this incident.

