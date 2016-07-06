Jaws of life used to save man after wreck

A man is recovering in the hospital after an early-morning wreck in China Spring.

Authorities were called out to the corner of Rock Creek Road and Old China Spring Road just after 3:00 a.m.

The wreck is under investigation, but a fire official said the man, who was in the car by himself, likely crashed into a tree.

A firefighter said the man was conscious when emergency workers arrived, but he was trapped in his car. A rescue team used the jaws of life to get the man out.

He was then rushed to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation.



