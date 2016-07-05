Winds, electrical issues troubled Fourth on the Brazos fireworks show

Lots of people expressed their disappointment on social media after the Fourth on the Brazos fireworks show that took place Monday evening.

Organizers expected the show to run about 15-20 minutes, but the show was almost 35-40 minutes long.

Waco Parks and Recreation event coordinator Jonathan Cook said there were delays because of high winds and electrical problems.

Wind speeds were up to 15 to 20 miles per hour, Cook said.

He said Pyro Engineering, the company in charge of the fireworks, delayed firing some of those fireworks because of the wind.

A section of the fireworks show wouldn't go off because of electrical problems. That section was fired at the end of the show.

Cook said the company also prematurely fired the finale fireworks, causing that "unevenness" many complained about.

For those disappointed with the fireworks show, the city of Waco said it is listening.

In response to several Facebook comments, the city said "many city departments and Parks and Recreation work very hard to bring a great show. We'll take all comments back to them to review."

Cook said the city reviews the company they use for the fireworks show every year. The city will evaluate all the feedback they've received, both positive and negative, and make their decisions next year based on that feedback.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.