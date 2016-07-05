Riesel resident without shelter after late-night fire - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Riesel resident without shelter after late-night fire

(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
RIESEL, TX (KXXV) -

A Riesel resident is now without shelter after a late-night fire at a trailer park.

The Riesel Volunteer Fire Department responded to a blaze in the 200 block of Rice Road shortly after 11:00 p.m.

A fire official said no one was in the trailer when the fire started, and no one was injured putting the flame out. But a firefighter at the scene said the trailer is destroyed beyond repair.


The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

