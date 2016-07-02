18-wheeler catches on fire on I-35 in Temple, causes major delays

There were major delays on I-35 southbound in Temple after an 18-wheeler caught on fire early Saturday morning.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday.

The truck was traveling southbound between exits 301 and 300 when it caught on fire. It was carrying printer paper.

A Temple Fire Department spokesperson said the fire was under control just before 4 a.m., but he said the cleanup was going to take a while.

No one was injured, the spokesperson said.

The driver told officials his brakes overheated, causing the fire.

The southbound lanes will remain shut down for several more hours while crews work to clean up the wreck.

As of 8:45 a.m., traffic was still backed up near Troy.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for the latest updates.

