The City of Copperas Cove will host a free adult CPR class

According to the American Heart Association’s 2016 Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics, heart disease and stroke were the No. 1 and No. 2 killers worldwide in 2013. And one of every three deaths in the U.S.that year were from heart disease, stroke and other cardiovascular diseases.

That's why the Coryell County Division of emergency Management, the city of Copperas Cove and the Coryell Memorial Hospital will host an adult Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and Automated External Defibrillator (AED) class.

The class will take place on July 13, 2016 from 1pm to 5pm at the Copperas Cove Civic Center located at 1206 W. Ave B, Copperas Cove.

The class is an American Heart Association Heart Saver course that is free to any resident of Copperas Cove.

Seating is limited and in order to participate you must register by July 11, 2016 at 4pm.

To reserve a seat contact Robert Harrell at 254-458-5038, walk-ins will not be accepted.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.