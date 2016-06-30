Texas Attorney General orders Belton ISD to release employee evaluation documents

The Texas Attorney General's Office released new documents today stating that Belton ISD has to release some information in regards to how employees were evaluated following an incident with an 8-year-old boy who was handcuffed.

This incident happened at Pirtile Elementary on February 16, 2016, and the parents of the young boy are demanding to know how the administration was disciplined.

The child suffers from ADHD and was handcuffed after he experienced an emotional outburst. When teachers could not calm him down, they called the Temple Police Department to do it for them.

The Caruso parents have asked for multiple documents surrounding this event including the information on how the employees were disciplined. The Caruso’s were originally denied that information due to protecting the privacy of the employees.

However, the Texas Attorney General's Office has ruled that Belton ISD has to release some of the documents under the Public Information Act.

According to Belton ISD Communication Director Kyle DeBeer, the documents to be released are still unknown.

“We’re still reviewing it and deciding what our next steps will be, we’ve provided an extensive amount of information and right now we’re just reviewing the attorney generals opinion” DeBeer said.

DeBeer also said the parents have received over 450 pages of documents and over a dozen of videos pertaining to this incident, now the parents are waiting to see what type of discipline the administration received.

