Central Texas College's Gay-Straight Alliance holds vigil for Orlando shooting victims

KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

The Gay-Straight Alliance at Central Texas College in Killeen held a vigil Monday night for the Orlando shooting victims.

More than a dozen people gathered outside the Roy J. Smith Student Center at about 7 p.m. to celebrate the victims' lives.

There was a moment of silence while the names of the 49 victims were read aloud.

Several people, including GSA president John Harris, shared their own struggles and triumphs as members of the LGBT community.

"We're here, we're still standing, and we're ready to fight harder than ever, especially with our straight allies. This is our pride, especially [that this vigil] got to happen here in Killeen, in Bell County...to have this is very special," Harris said.

Harris' sister joined the crowd and sang a song in honor of the victims.

Several supporters made signs, while others wore black or rainbow ribbons to remember the 49 victims.

