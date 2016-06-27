Women’s Tennis Welcomes International Standout

WACO, Texas – Baylor women's tennis head coach Joey Scrivano announced the signing of Jessica Hinojosa Gomez of Guadalajara, Mexico, to a National Letter of Intent Monday.

“Jessica is such a steady, intelligent tennis player,” Scrivano said. “Her character and mental toughness are impressive. She has a ton of junior tennis experience, having qualified for all four junior Grand Slam events and competing in over 100 plus matches, which will serve her well as she adjusts to competing at the collegiate level. We’re excited to have her join our team and be a part of the Baylor family.”

Ranked as high as No. 59 in the ITF world junior rankings, Hinojosa Gomez has amassed a 62-62 prep record.

"I'm very proud to become a Baylor Bear,” Hinojosa Gomez said. “Being on campus and meeting everyone, I knew that was the place I always wanted to be. I can't wait to be part of the team, work with my new teammates, coach and the Baylor family. It's a dream come true.

"I chose Baylor for its unique traditions, excellent academic programs, beautiful campus and world-class facilities. I've trained my whole life for this great opportunity. I'm positive I'm going to grow not only as an athlete but also as a person at Baylor."

Hinojosa Gomez will join a Lady Bear program that has won 19 Big 12 Championships and reached the NCAA Round of 16 in 10 of the last 12 years, including a trip to the quarterfinals in 2015. She is slated to join the Baylor program in the fall of 2016.

For the latest news on the Baylor women's tennis team, follow its official Twitter account: @BaylorWTennis.