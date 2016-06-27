Baylor’s London Claims USATF Junior 400-Meter Crown

CLOVIS, Calif. - Baylor track and field freshman Wil London captured the 400-meter event title in 45.61 Sunday at the USATF Junior Outdoor Championships at Veteran's Memorial Stadium.

The Waco, Texas, product just held off Missouri freshman Kahmari Montgomery (45.64) to claim his spot at the top of the podium.

London is the fourth BU athlete to win a junior title at the national meet in the 400 meters and the first since Quentin Iglehart-Summers in 2006. Darold Williamson (2002) and Deon Minor (1991 & ’92) give the Bears five junior national titles in the event.

On the women’s side, Taylor Bennett placed second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.20. A strong close from the eventual winner (23.16), kept Bennett from taking the title.

Now both London and Bennett will be part of the United States contingent at the IAAF World U20 Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland, July 19-24.

In the high jump, Blaine Listach finished tied for fifth with a top clearance of 6-9.75 [2.08m]. The freshman Bear cleared the opening two heights on first attempts, but was unable to get over 2.13 meters.

OTHER NOTABLES

· Baylor signee, Maxwell Willis finished third in the final of the 200 meters with a time of 21.01.

WHAT’S NEXT

Several current and former Bears will compete in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials, which begin July 1 and continue through July 10 in Eugene, Ore.

COMPLETE BAYLOR RESULTS

200 Meters

Women - Final

2. Taylor Bennett (FR) - 23.20



400 Meters

Men - Final

1. Wil London (FR) - 45.61

High Jump

Men

t5. Blaine Listach (FR) - 6-9.75 [2.08m]