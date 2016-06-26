Man pleads guilty to manslaughter charges in crash that killed two unborn babies

A man involved in an accident, where two unborn babies were killed, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges.

Two women lost their unborn babies following a crash involving an intoxicated and distracted driver back in June 2016, according to Waco Police.

The single-vehicle accident happened in the 900 block of North 38th Street around 6:30 p.m.

Officers said 46-year-old Jeffrey David Miller was traveling southbound and was attempting to use his phone while driving. Police said Miller who was distracted by his cell phone and under the influence of an intoxicant veered off the road and the vehicle hit a utility pole.

Both females, ages 22 and 33, who were pregnant, lost their unborn babies.

Miller pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault and manslaughter charges.

