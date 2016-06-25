Baylor’s Bennett Places Fourth At USATF Junior Championships - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor’s Bennett Places Fourth At USATF Junior Championships

By Chris Barnhardt, News Content Specialist
CLOVIS, Calif. - On the first day of the USATF Junior Outdoor Championships, freshman Taylor Bennett placed fourth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.45 Friday at Veteran's Memorial Stadium.

Bennett opened her day by posting the second-fastest qualifying time by winning her 100-meter prelim in 11.40. Two hours later, Bennett returned to the track as she was looking to finish in the top two of the final to qualify for the IAAF World U20 Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland, July 19-24.

Running in the same 100-meter prelim as Bennett, Kiana Horton placed fifth and finished 16th overall with a time of 12.32.

OTHER NOTABLES

·         BU signee Aaliyah Miller closed strong and scratched out a win in the first prelim of the 800 meters with a time of 2:04.07. That time was the fastest on the night with the final set to be contested on Saturday.

WHAT’S NEXT
On Saturday at the meet, Wil London will run in the 400-meter prelims at 5:45 p.m. (7:45 p.m. CT), while Bennett and Horton will be back to take part in the 200-meter prelims at 6:35 p.m. (8:35 p.m. CT) on Saturday. Finals for both of those events are slated for Sunday.

Fans can watch the action live daily on USATF.TV +PLUS. The broadcast will begin each day with the first scheduled running event.

COMPLETE BAYLOR RESULTS
100 Meters
Women - Prelims
2. Taylor Bennett (FR) - 11.40Q
16. Kiana Horton (FR) - 12.32

Women - Final
4. Taylor Bennett (FR) - 11.45

