Drive-by shootings continue to increase in Killeen

Killeen Police are investigating two more drive by shootings that happened on Thursday night. This comes after nine other drive by shooting that took place last week.

Police do not believe these shootings were related, however this type of violence continues to increase in Killeen, and authorities are taking actions to fight the recent surge.

Officials said the latest round of shootings happened Thursday evening after they responded to a call of shots fired near Barrington and Michael Drive. However, they were able to arrest the suspect who fired the shots due to a description of his vehicle given by the victim.

Shortly after that, police responded to another call of shots fired in the 3900 block of Bur Oak Drive in Killeen. With that incident however they are still looking for a suspect.

Both shootings happened in between 6:30 and 10:30 last night and although no people were seriously injured, in both drive-bye’s at least one house was struck by a bullet.

Even though police don't think there is a connection between the string of recent shootings, they do believe this pattern of violence could be gang related.

In efforts to limit this type of violence from continuing Killeen Police have increased patrols in the area in hopes of keeping the community safe.

These incidents remain under investigation.

