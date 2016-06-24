Baylor’s Prince Drafted 12th By Utah, Traded to Atlanta - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor’s Prince Drafted 12th By Utah, Traded to Atlanta

By Chris Barnhardt, News Content Specialist
Connect

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – Taurean Prince was selected by the Utah Jazz with the No. 12 pick in the first round of the 2016 NBA Draft on Thursday night at Barclays Center. The Jazz reportedly agreed to trade Prince’s draft rights to the Atlanta Hawks prior to the selection.

Prince became the third-highest NBA Draft selection in Baylor history, trailing only Ekpe Udoh (No. 6 in 2010) and Vinnie Johnson (No. 7 in 1979). He joined Udoh as the only lottery picks from Baylor since the system debuted in 1985.

Prince’s selection gives Baylor six NBA draft picks in the last five years, tied for sixth-most nationally in that span, trailing only Kentucky (19), Duke (10), Syracuse (10), Kansas (eight) and North Carolina (eight). The Bears’ six selections are tied with Arizona, UCLA, Louisville, Michigan and Michigan State.

Baylor was once again the only Texas team to have a player drafted. The Bears have accounted for six of nine NBA Draft picks from Texas teams over the last five years – North Texas, Texas and Texas A&M have had one draftee apiece in that span.

Prince is the first Baylor player drafted by the Utah Jazz, the 20th draft pick in program history and the sixth Baylor player drafted in the first round.

Six Big 12 Conference players were selected – Oklahoma’s Buddy Hield (No. 6), Prince (No. 12), Kansas’ Chieck Diallo (No. 33), Iowa State’s Georges Niang (No. 50) and Abdel Nader (No. 58) and Oklahoma’s Isaiah Cousins (No. 59).

Prince entered Baylor as an unheralded recruit out of San Antonio’s Warren High School. A late addition to the 2012 signing class that included Rico Gathers and Isaiah Austin, Prince developed from a player who averaged just 6.4 minutes per game as a freshman into a two-time All-Big 12 honoree who led the team with 15.9 points per game as a senior. He also graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in May, four years after enrolling at Baylor.

Prince played in the postseason in all four years at Baylor, guiding the team to NCAA Tournament berths in each of his last three seasons. He helped the Bears claim the 2013 NIT title and a 2014 NCAA Sweet 16 berth. BU went a combined 95-48 during his four-year career, and he ranks 13th on Baylor’s all-time scoring list with 1,321 career points.

BAYLOR NBA DRAFT HISTORY

YEAR        NAMES, POS.                             RD          PICK         TEAM

1949        James Owens, G/F                     2             21            Washington

1950        Don Heathington, F/C               9             -                New York

1957        Jerry Mallett, G                          4             31            Syracuse

1965        Spencer Carlson, F                     10           79            St. Louis

1967        Darrell Hardy, C                         3             21            Detroit

1971        William Chatmon, F                  15           218          Buffalo

1979        Vinnie Johnson, G                      1             7               Seattle

1982        Terry Teagle, G                           1             16            Houston

1986        Carlos Briggs, G                          4             79            San Antonio

1988        Michael Williams, G                  2             48            Detroit

                 Darryl Middleton, F/C               3             68            Atlanta

1993        Alex Holcombe, C                      2             44            Sacramento

1998        Brian Skinner, F/C                      1             22            L.A. Clippers

2010        Ekpe Udoh, F/C                          1             6               Golden State

2012        Perry Jones III, F                         1             28            Oklahoma City

                 Quincy Acy, F                             2             37            Toronto

                 Quincy Miller, F                         2             38            Denver

2013        Pierre Jackson, G                       2             42            Philadelphia

2014        Cory Jefferson, F                        2             60            San Antonio

2016        Taurean Prince, F                       1             12            Utah

 

MOST NBA DRAFT PICKS SINCE 2012

Kentucky – 19

Duke – 10

Syracuse – 10

Kansas – 8

North Carolina – 8

BAYLOR – 6

Arizona – 6

Louisville – 6

Michigan – 6

Michigan State – 6

UCLA – 6

 

BIG 12 NBA DRAFT PICKS SINCE 2012

Kansas – 8

BAYLOR – 6

Iowa State – 3

Oklahoma – 3

Oklahoma State – 2

Texas – 1

 

NBA DRAFT PICKS FROM TEXAS SCHOOLS SINCE 2012

BAYLOR – 6

North Texas – 1

Texas – 1

Texas A&M – 1

  • Baylor Baseball Loses Midweek Game to Lamar

    Baylor Baseball Loses Midweek Game to Lamar

    Wednesday, April 5 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-04-06 03:54:01 GMT

    Baylor baseball lost an 11-1 decision to Lamar on Wednesday evening at Baylor Ballpark.

    More >>

    Baylor baseball lost an 11-1 decision to Lamar on Wednesday evening at Baylor Ballpark.

    More >>

  • Highlanders fight back for sweep at Weatherford

    Highlanders fight back for sweep at Weatherford

    Wednesday, April 5 2017 11:52 PM EDT2017-04-06 03:52:57 GMT

    The McLennan Highlanders got a huge sweep on the road today, winning both games of the doubleheader with the Weatherford Coyotes.

    More >>

    The McLennan Highlanders got a huge sweep on the road today, winning both games of the doubleheader with the Weatherford Coyotes.

    More >>

  • Highlassies drop two games to Weatherford

    Highlassies drop two games to Weatherford

    Wednesday, April 5 2017 9:48 PM EDT2017-04-06 01:48:11 GMT
    The McLennan Highlassies dropped both games of today's doubleheader with the Weatherford Lady Coyotes on the road. The Lady Coyotes took game one 8-0 with Lizzie Donaldson taking the loss in the circle. Weatherford scored one run in the bottom of the second as Kristeny Magallenes singled, moved to second on a single by Maddison Hightower and scored on a single by Aspen Grimes. The Lady Coyotes added four runs in the fourth. Morgan Rackel singled and Magallanes drew a walk, both sco...More >>
    The McLennan Highlassies dropped both games of today's doubleheader with the Weatherford Lady Coyotes on the road. The Lady Coyotes took game one 8-0 with Lizzie Donaldson taking the loss in the circle. Weatherford scored one run in the bottom of the second as Kristeny Magallenes singled, moved to second on a single by Maddison Hightower and scored on a single by Aspen Grimes. The Lady Coyotes added four runs in the fourth. Morgan Rackel singled and Magallanes drew a walk, both sco...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly