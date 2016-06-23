Police looking for suspect after robbery at Alon - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police looking for suspect after robbery at Alon

(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Waco police are searching for a suspect involved in an early-morning robbery at an Alon.

The man has been described as 5' 6" and 20-30 years old. 

Authorities responded to the Alon in the 1800 block of Lyle Avenue after 2:00 a.m.

Police said a lone-suspect came into the store, pulled a gun, and demanded the cash. The suspect got away with an undetermined amount of money and cigarettes.

The man then took off on foot. Officers are searching for the suspect.

Copyright KXXV 2016. All rights reserved. 

