Police looking for suspect after robbery at Alon

Waco police are searching for a suspect involved in an early-morning robbery at an Alon.

The man has been described as 5' 6" and 20-30 years old.

Authorities responded to the Alon in the 1800 block of Lyle Avenue after 2:00 a.m.

Police said a lone-suspect came into the store, pulled a gun, and demanded the cash. The suspect got away with an undetermined amount of money and cigarettes.

The man then took off on foot. Officers are searching for the suspect.

