Coach bus evacuated on I-35 after fire

A coach bus traveling on I-35 southbound near mile marker 305 was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after a fire that started in the back of the bus.

The fire was reported just after 6:40 p.m.

Temple Fire Department spokesperson Thomas Pechal said 45 people were safely evacuated.

No one was hurt, but one passenger was treated for stress-related symptoms.

Units from both the Temple Fire Department and the Troy Volunteer Fire Department were at the scene. The fire was quickly extinguished.

A company called Zavala Plus from Irving, Texas, owns the bus, which will have to be towed because of the damage.

Traffic was being diverted while crews worked to put the fire out.

