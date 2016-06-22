Killeen police looking for bank robber - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Killeen police looking for bank robber

KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

Killeen police are looking for a man who robbed a bank Wednesday afternoon.

The robbery happened just after 4:30 p.m. at the First National Bank on Trimmier Road and Central Texas Expressway.

Police wouldn't say how much money the man stole.

He was wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS if you can identify this man.

