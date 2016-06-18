Killeen Battle of the Food Trucks

Today the city of Killeen hosted their second annual food truck battle.

Hundreds of families were able to enjoy dozens of different food trucks, take a tour of Killeen firefighter and Swat team vehicles and even partake in a helicopter ride.

One Killeen resident Josue Renta said he appreciates the many activities offered during this event in addition to the food trucks.

"My wife kids and I , its our first time coming here. So far it's been a nice day we got all the fire department here showing the kids what they use for their equipment, we've got the police force here also" said Renta.

The food truck battle took place at the Killeen Community center today from 11:00 to 6:00 p.m. There were over 30 food trucks along with dozens of other vendors.

A portion of the proceeds from this event will be donated by the city Chamber to the Killeen Fire Department.

