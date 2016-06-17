Hit-and-run sends man to hospital, police searching for vehicle

Killeen police are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident that sent a man to the hospital Friday afternoon.

At about 1:30 p.m., police responded to the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and Central Texas Expressway after receiving reports that a vehicle hit a man.

When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man lying on the ground on the eastbound right-turn lane at that intersection.

The man was taken to Scott and White Memorial Hospital in Temple. He's expected to be OK.

Police were told the man was in the crosswalk crossing from the south side of the road to the island in the middle of the road, according to Killeen Police Department spokesperson Carroll Smith.

Police said a white older model Buick, possibly a LeSabre, with spoke alloy silver rims and dark-tinted windows was turning onto Central Texas Expressway and hit the man.

The driver did not stop, police said, and was seen going eastbound onto Central Texas Expressway toward Highway 190.

The vehicle may have minor damage on the front driver's side.

Contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS if you have any information that could help police locate that vehicle.

