Killeen police looking for woman who disappeared

The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public's help with locating a woman reported missing.

36-year-old Tawanda N. Boswell's husband reported her missing on June 4.

He told police he had last seen her in their home in the 3400 block of Basset Drive, right before he entered the shower on May 31 at about 6:30 a.m.

When he left the shower, he noticed she wasn't there, and her wallet, medication, and two phones were gone.

Boswell was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

Contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8830 if you have any information about her location.

