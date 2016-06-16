Nurse attacked by patient in the emergency room

A woman is behind bars after an ER nurse was attacked with a clipboard. 33- year old Jacqueline Ziegler was arrested Monday after the incident at Seton Medical Hospital in Harker Heights.

The ER nurse told police Ziegler came in demanding Vicodin pain killers. However, records showed she had just gotten a prescription earlier this month. When she was denied the medication, Ziegler became verbally abusive to multiple staff member in the hospital.

Once the nurse tried to give Ziegler her discharge papers to release her from the hospital she snatched the clipboard from the nurse's hand and slammed it into her face.



Ziegler faces a felony charge of assaulting of an emergency room personnel.



