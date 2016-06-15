Former Killeen police officer arrested, accused of sexual assault

A former Killeen police officer was arrested Wednesday after being accused of sexual assault and official oppression.

Killeen police were notified in December 2015 of a possible sexual assault earlier in the year involving former officer Christopher Rennick Morris.

"Upon receiving this information, the officer was placed on administrative leave, and criminal and internal investigations were initiated immediately," Killeen Police Department spokesperson Carroll Smith said in a press release.

Morris was fired from the department on June 6 following an internal investigation that found him in violation of multiple departmental general orders and Local Civil Service Rules and Regulations, the press release said.

Detectives with the department's Criminal Investigations Division determined there was sufficient evidence to charge him.

The Bell County District Attorney's Office reviewed the case and forwarded it to the Bell County Grand Jury Wednesday.

The grand jury charged Morris with sexual assault and official oppression.

"Christopher Morris' actions violated the trust and faith placed in him by the community and this department. He will be held accountable for any criminal conduct in a court of law," Killeen Police Department Chief Dennis Baldwin said.

Morris was booked into the Bell County Jail just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. His bond was set at $200,000.

