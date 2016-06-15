Woman shot in the face in Killeen

Killeen police said a woman was shot in the face during a shooting early Wednesday morning.

Police received a shots-fired call around 12:54 a.m.

The incident happened at the Western Oaks apartment complex on 1310 Bundrant Dr.

The woman was taken to Scott and White Memorial Hospital in Temple. She is expected to be OK.

No further information is available at this time.

