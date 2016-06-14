Fort Hood soldier dies after car accident in Georgetown

A Fort Hood soldier died from his injuries Saturday after a car accident in Georgetown.

32-year-old Sgt. Dougal E. Mitchell, from Palmdale, California, was assigned to the 215th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood since April 2015.

Mitchell deployed in support of both Operation Enduring and Iraqi Freedom to the United Arab Emirates from October 2009 to July 2010, to Kuwait from May 2012 to December 2012, April 2014 to May 2014, Iraq from June 2014 to October 2014 and to Kuwait from October 2014 to December 2014.

Mitchell's awards and decorations include two Army Commendation Medals, five Army Achievement Medals, four Army Good Conduct Medals, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, two Kuwait Defense Service Medal, Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, five Overseas Service Ribbons and Driver and Mechanic Badge with wheeled vehicle.

He entered active-duty service in September 2002 as a petroleum supply specialist.

